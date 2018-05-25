CHESTERFIELD, Va. — An excessive-force lawsuit filed by a Virginia man set afire by an officer's stun gun after a police chase has been settled for $6.5 million.
Police officers had pulled the gasoline-soaked man from his wrecked car when the sound of sirens startled him. Officers said Miles November was resisting arrest when one shot him with a Taser, igniting his body. He suffered severe burns and had 34 surgeries, racking up more than $6.5 million in medical bills.
November had a criminal record including three prior assaults on police officers, two DUIs, grand theft, brandishing a firearm, carrying a concealed weapon, trespassing and numerous traffic violations.
The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports that Chesterfield County authorities confirmed the settlement on Thursday. November's lawyer accused police of unconstitutionally misusing stun guns for years.
