CHICAGO — The killing of a pioneering gangland journalist remains unsolved one year later despite multiple potential witnesses to the drive-by shooting and what led up to it on a Chicago street lined with surveillance cameras.

Police have made no arrests in Zachary Stoner's May 30, 2018, slaying. His case highlights a troubling statistic about Chicago homicides: About 80 percent go unsolved within the year they occur.

Police and medical examiner documents obtained by The Associated Press through an open records request provide previously unreported details and indicate detectives seem to have significant evidence.

That evidence includes shell casings, cellphone videos and a car that police say "was involved."

One document says a car pulled up next to Stoner's SUV after he left a rap concert and at least one gunman opened fire. It says there were four attackers in all.