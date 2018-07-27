TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Police in Alabama have filed murder charges in the death of a store clerk who authorities say was killed while trying to stop the theft of beer.

Tuscaloosa authorities say 32-year-old Dewan Latrell Hampton and 52-year-old Michael Wayne Burrell are charged in the death of 56-year-old Shelia Corley Britton.

Police say two men stole three 12-packs of beer worth $45 from a convenience store where Britton was working late Sunday. Britton suffered severe head injuries while attempting to stop the alleged getaway car.

Britton was taken off life support late Thursday, and the two men were arrested on Friday.

Court records aren't available to show whether Hampton or Burrell has a lawyer who could speak on their behalf.