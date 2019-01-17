WILMINGTON, Del. — Authorities in Pennsylvania still are searching for a man they say led authorities on a multi-state car chase that caused two crashes, injuring several people including officers and a 3-year-old boy.
The News Journal of Wilmington, Delaware, reported Wednesday that Philadelphia police spokeswoman Tanya Little says 20-year-old Dejuan Robinson is still on the loose. Authorities have said Robinson should be considered armed and dangerous.
Police say Robinson is a person of interest in several homicides in Delaware and is wanted in Pennsylvania on charges including eluding police. Robinson pleaded guilty in 2017 to illegal gang participation and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person.
The toddler's mother, Meghan Stone-Kirts, said this week that her son has been hospitalized with several injuries including a traumatic brain injury.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.