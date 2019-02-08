BALTIMORE — Officials say a staffer has been shot at a Baltimore high school.

The Baltimore Police Department tweeted Friday afternoon that a man had been shot at Frederick Douglass High School and a suspect was taken into custody at the scene.

Baltimore school officials tweeted that the school is on lockdown after a staffer was shot by an adult visitor to the school. They say all students and other staffers are safe and police are on site.

Officials did not release any information on the staffer's condition.