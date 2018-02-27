YARMOUTH, Mass. — Police say a father was knocked unconscious by his son outside a Cape Cod restaurant after he told the boy to stop texting during dinner.
Investigators say the pair had stepped outside the Yarmouth restaurant Saturday night after arguing inside. Police say the juvenile then punched his 63-year-old father in the face.
The father hit his head on the ground, suffering serious injuries. Police say an off-duty firefighter who was at the restaurant quickly responded and helped save the man's life.
The juvenile was arrested and released later that night into his mother's custody. He is charged with felony assault and battery.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
Home & Garden Ultra-modern $1.2M home by Minnesota's most-renowned architect overlooks Lake Superior
More from Star Tribune
Home & Garden Ultra-modern $1.2M home by Minnesota's most-renowned architect overlooks Lake Superior
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Nation
National
Judge sides with Trump on challenge to Mexico border wall
A judge who was taunted by Donald Trump during the presidential campaign sided with the president Tuesday on a challenge to building a border wall with Mexico, possibly removing a major obstacle to the signature campaign pledge.
National
Bill spurred by Nassar scandal concerns Catholic Church
A Michigan bill inspired by the Larry Nassar scandal that would retroactively extend the amount of time child victims of sexual abuse have to sue their abusers is drawing concerns from the Catholic Church, which has paid out billions of dollars to settle U.S. clergy abuse cases.
TV & Media
Prime time Olympics coverage drops 7 percent from Sochi
NBC finished the Pyeongchang Olympics by averaging just under 20 million viewers with its prime-time coverage on the network, NBCSN cable and live streaming, which was a 7 percent decline from the Winter Olympics of 2014.
National
Mississippi could see repeat of nasty GOP primary for Senate
A Republican Senate primary in Mississippi is shaping up as a battle between an incumbent endorsed by President Donald Trump and a state lawmaker who is pushing hard against Washington insiders by using Trump's own mantra of "drain the swamp."
National
Prosecutor: Gov. Cuomo's ex aide's own words can convict him
A former top aide to New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo proved his guilt by repeatedly quoting from the mob drama "The Sopranos" as he described bribes he was receiving from three businessmen, a prosecutor told jurors as closing arguments began Tuesday.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.