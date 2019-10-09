BERLIN — German police say two people were killed Wednesday in a shooting in the eastern German city of Halle.
Several shots were fired and the suspected assailants then fled in a car, police said in a tweet. They urged residents to stay in their homes.
They didn't give any further information.
The Bild and Mitteldeutsche Zeitung newspapers reported that the shooting took place near a synagogue.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From World
World
FIFA fines Hong Kong soccer body for China anthem protest
FIFA has fined Hong Kong's soccer federation 15,000 Swiss francs ($15,100) for fans disrespecting the Chinese national anthem before a World Cup qualifying game last month.
World
The Latest: Winner hopes Nobel will put spotlight on energy
The Latest on the awarding of the Nobel Prizes (all times local):
World
The Latest: EU negotiator Barnier: Brexit deal is possible
The Latest on Brexit (all times local):
World
The Latest: Turkey says it'll inform Syria, UN on incursion
The Latest developments following President Donald Trump's decision to abandon Syrian Kurdish fighters ahead of an expected Turkish offensive into northeastern Syria (all times local):
World
2 killed in shooting in eastern Germany near a synagogue
German police say two people were killed Wednesday in a shooting in the eastern German city of Halle.