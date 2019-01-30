TEMPE, Ariz. — A suburban Phoenix police department is seeking to dispel rumors that officers planted a replica handgun on the body of a 14-year-old boy after he was fatally shot by an officer. Tempe, Arizona, police on Wednesday showed reporters new body camera footage showing an orange-tipped fake gun underneath the teen's arm as an officer approached him after he was shot.

The police effort comes after the owner of a truck the teen was in before being shot initially claimed no weapons were stolen. He later said he wasn't sure whether guns were taken.

The video, which was not released publicly, shows a replica gun under Antonio Arce's bicep.

Officer Joseph Jaen fatally shot Arce on Jan. 15.

The boy was running away when Jaen fired two shots, striking him once.