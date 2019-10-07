ST. LOUIS — Authorities say police officers have shot and killed an armed man while responding to a disturbance in suburban St. Louis.
St. Louis County police say in a news release that the shooting happened around 10:30 a.m. Sunday in Maryland Heights. The release says officers fired after they were confronted by a man "who drew a handgun on the officers."
Police say the suspect was pronounced dead at the scene. A handgun also was recovered. The man's name wasn't' immediately released.
Police say the investigation is ongoing.
