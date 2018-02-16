MADISON, Wis. — Police now say several newborns were injured in an intensive care unit at a Wisconsin hospital.

Authorities earlier said there were "several unexplained injuries" in the newborn intensive care unit at Meriter Hospital in Madison.

Madison police spokesman Joel DeSpain told the Wisconsin State Journal on Friday that the injuries involve "several" infants. He declined to say the exact number.

A spokeswoman for the hospital also declined to say how many infants were injured. She also declined to specify what the injuries were, citing patient privacy.

The injuries have prompted a police investigation and an internal hospital review. A hospital employee also has been suspended.

The hospital has added additional staff and security to the unit. The intensive care unit is designated for infants born with complications or prematurity.