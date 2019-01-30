ST. PAUL, Minn. — St. Paul police say a man matching the description of a person wanted in a fatal shooting has shot and wounded himself.

Police Sgt. Mike Ernster says officers were called to a Holiday gas station about 9 p.m. Tuesday on a report of a shooting. When officers arrived, witnesses told them someone who had been shot has been taken away in a private vehicle.

A short time later a man was brought to Regions Hospital with gunshot wounds to his upper torso. He died at the hospital. Officer searched the neighborhood where the victim was shot and found a man matching the description of the suspect. The man fled on foot and was later found with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head. Ernster says a gun was recovered at the scene.