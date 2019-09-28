MILWAUKEE — Authorities say police seized more than 1,000 THC vaping cartridges in Walworth County during a recent drug raid.
The Journal Sentinel reports a citizen tip led officers to a Genoa City home, where police found the cartridges, 16 pounds of marijuana, THC edibles, THC wax and hashish.
Capt. Robert Hall says it had a total street value of about $80,000. Police also found more than $10,000 in cash.
A 36-year-old man was arrested during the raid but court records show he had not been charged as of Saturday.
Hall says it's the largest seizure of vaping products his unit has seen.
