ALMENA TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Authorities are looking for the person responsible for shooting a man in the neck with an arrow in southwestern Michigan.
Michigan State Police say 61-year-old Michael Downey was in a remote area in Van Buren County's Almena Township on Sunday in a hunting vest when the arrow went through his neck. He is recovering from surgery.
His wife, Janis Downey, tells WWMT-TV that her husband was on a scouting trip for hunting. She says nobody should have been in the area with a bow-and-arrow because it's not hunting season.
She says her husband is "lucky to be alive." She says the arrow went into his throat but missed major arteries.
