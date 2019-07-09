NEW CASTLE, Pa. — Police in western Pennsylvania say a man who was on parole for a previous homicide stabbed his girlfriend's 7-year-old son to death during a domestic dispute.
Tuesday's manhunt for 43-year-old Keith Burley fanned out after the child was killed in a home in New Castle on Monday night. Police say a second child fled to a neighbor's home.
The victim's name has not been released.
State police say Burley should be considered armed and dangerous.
