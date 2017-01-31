Maple Grove Police are asking for help in identifying and catching a man who broke into three schools over the past month.

Surveillance images show the man walking the halls of Osseo Middle School around 2 a.m. on Dec. 21. About 90 minutes later, he was caught by cameras inside Osseo High School.

On Jan. 25, the same man is believed to have broken into Maple Grove Middle School around 2 a.m.

In all three cases, the suspect entered the buildings through a roof hatch and used a pry bar to open doors of classrooms and offices. The thief stole cash, gift cards and medication, police said.

Anybody with information can call Maple Grove police detectives at 763-391-8504 or 763-315-7650.