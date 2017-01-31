Maple Grove Police are asking for help in identifying and catching a man who broke into three schools over the past month.
Surveillance images show the man walking the halls of Osseo Middle School around 2 a.m. on Dec. 21. About 90 minutes later, he was caught by cameras inside Osseo High School.
On Jan. 25, the same man is believed to have broken into Maple Grove Middle School around 2 a.m.
In all three cases, the suspect entered the buildings through a roof hatch and used a pry bar to open doors of classrooms and offices. The thief stole cash, gift cards and medication, police said.
Anybody with information can call Maple Grove police detectives at 763-391-8504 or 763-315-7650.
More from Star Tribune
More From Local
National
GOP proposes limits on severance for state workers
Minnesota Republicans are weighing changes to severance for state workers after Gov. Mark Dayton was criticized for sizeable payouts to three top appointees who resigned.
Local
35-year term for Iron Range man who fatally shot ex-girlfriend
The man, admitting he was jealous, shot the 49-year-old woman from about 60 feet away as she stood outside with her new boyfriend.
National
Wisconsin Sen. Johnson says he doesn't want judge to evolve
Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson says he is not looking for a Supreme Court nominee whose approach to the law has changed over time.
North Metro
Police seek help in solving break-ins at 3 Osseo district schools
Thefts occurred Dec. 21 and Jan. 25 in Osseo and Maple Grove
National
Republican Sen. Johnson calls travel ban 'reasonable'
Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson calls President Donald Trump's travel ban a "pretty reasonable proposal" and is asking opponents to read the executive order "and tell me what you disagree with."