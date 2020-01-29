MIAMI — The Florida Department of Law Enforcement issued an Amber Alert on Wednesday for a father and baby who've been missing since three women were found shot to death.
Miami-Dade officers have been searching for 49-year-old Ernesto Caballeiro since three women were found killed in a home on 187th Avenue, spokesman Lee Cowart told the Miami Herald. The alert says 1-week-old Andrew Caballeiro was missing.
The father is related to at least one of the women but has not been named as a suspect.
He's believed to be traveling in a white van with decals saying "Nesty School Services" and "Caution: Transporting Children."
