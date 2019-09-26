APPLETON, Wis. — Appleton police have asked prosecutors to charge a suspect with first-degree intentional homicide in the death of a 60-year-old woman.
Police gave few details Thursday but said the suspect is a male "who had a close relationship" with the victim, Lee Ann Dorn, who was found dead in her Appleton apartment in February. The police statement did not give the nature of that relationship.
The Appleton Police Department says it has forwarded the investigation to the Winnebago County District Attorney's Office.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Local
Local
Police seek 1st degree homicide charge in Appleton death
Appleton police have asked prosecutors to charge a suspect with first-degree intentional homicide in the death of a 60-year-old woman.
National
Iranian woman deported following conspiracy sentence
An Iranian citizen who was brought to the U.S. to face criminal conspiracy charges has been deported back in her home country.
Minneapolis
Woman whose body discovered in NE Minneapolis died of blunt force injuries
Police have yet to nail down the circumstances leading up to her death.
Local
Suspect pleads guilty in Hibbing snowmobile trail killing
A suspect in the killing of a man along a snowmobile trail in Hibbing has pleaded guilty to first-degree murder.
Minneapolis
Minneapolis property tax owners will pay less for schools in 2020
School board members are expected to take the final action on the tax levy in December.