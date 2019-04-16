MADRID — Spanish police says that a 57-story office tower in Madrid's business district has been evacuated due to an unspecified security threat.
Staff at the Torrespacio skyscraper received a phone call with the threat, a spokeswoman with the National Police said, prompting the tower's own security personnel to evacuate the building.
The spokeswoman, who wasn't authorized to be identified by name in media reports, said she couldn't provide specifics about the nature of the threat.
She said the tower had been evacuated by the time police arrived at the scene.
At 235 meters (770 feet), Torrespacio is one of four skyscrapers dotting the northern part of the Spanish capital's skyline.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From World
World
Indonesia candidates: Metal fan, cleric, soldier, tycoon
Indonesia's presidential election Wednesday pits incumbent Joko Widodo against former special forces Gen. Prabowo Subianto in a repeat of the 2014 contest. Widodo, a furniture exporter and heavy metal fan who had a meteoric rise in Indonesian politics, chose a conservative Muslim cleric as his vice presidential candidate. Subianto's running mate is a self-made tycoon.
World
Strongman vies with 'people's president' to lead Indonesia
In the final moves of Indonesia's presidential campaign, one candidate dashed to Saudi Arabia to meet its king and perform a minor pilgrimage. The other attended a feline photography exhibition and giggled with delight at a giant photo of his own pet cat.
World
Dog rescued while swimming 135 miles off Thailand
A dog found swimming more than 220 kilometers (135 miles) from shore by workers on an oil rig crew in the Gulf of Thailand has been returned safely to land.
World
Danish police ban anti-Muslim provocateur's protest
Danish police have banned a second demonstration by an anti-Muslim provocateur in a neighborhood in Copenhagen with a large population of immigrants to avoid unrest.
World
Philippine police: 4 wives of Abu Sayyaf commanders arrested
Philippine police on Tuesday arrested four women they said were wives of Abu Sayyaf commanders who took care of their financial transactions, helped procure guns and bomb parts and arranged the travels of foreign militants to the country.