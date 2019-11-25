AUBURN, Ala. — Authorities say a second man arrested in the disappearance of a UFC heavyweight fighter's stepdaughter disposed of evidence in the case.
Police arrested 35-year-old Antwain Shamar Fisher of Montgomery on first-degree kidnapping charges in the disappearance last month of 19-year-old Aniah Blanchard. Police earlier charged 29-year-old Ibraheem Yazeed.
In an arrest warrant filed with the court Monday, police said Fisher helped Yazeed by disposing of evidence and driving him.
Blanchard was last seen Oct. 23 in Auburn. Her stepfather is UFC fighter Walt Harris of metro Birmingham. Blanchard remains missing.
Court documents quote a witness as saying he saw Yazeed force Blanchard into a car.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Nation
Nation
No easy mark: Female bodybuilder, 82, clobbers intruder
An intruder didn't count on an 82-year-old woman living alone being an award-winning bodybuilder with nerves of steel.
Variety
Family of slain Utah woman says school didn't protect her
The parents of a University of Utah student and track athlete who was fatally shot on campus are fighting a claim by the college that their lawsuit should be dismissed because their daughter's killer wasn't a student.
TV & Media
High school journalists who fought censorship win award
Four Vermont high school journalists have won an award for fighting and conquering censorship.
Nation
Family offers $100K for info on missing Michigan woman
The family of a suburban Detroit woman who disappeared from a cabin in northern Michigan last month is offering a $100,000 reward for information on her whereabouts.
National
US stocks move higher following signs of trade progress
Stocks moved higher in afternoon trading on Wall Street Monday following renewed optimism for a trade agreement and several blockbuster deals.