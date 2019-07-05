MADISON, Wis. — Police in Madison are searching for two men who hit a man in the head with a pistol during an early-morning home invasion.
WMTV-TV reports that police were called to an apartment around 3:30 a.m. Thursday. Police said a 60-year-old woman and her 23-year-old son were sleeping in the apartment when they woke to the sound of breaking glass.
Two men got inside and ordered the mother and son to get on the ground. One of the men then struck the son in the head with a pistol. They asked the mother and son where the money was but ended up leaving with nothing.
The son was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.
Police say they're investigating but don't have descriptions of the suspects.
