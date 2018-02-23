SCARBOROUGH, Maine — Police in Maine say they are searching for a suspect who shot and killed a pregnant goat at a family dairy farm.
The Scarborough Police Department said Thursday someone trespassed onto the farm's property and shot the 5-year-old goat named Ava while the animal was sitting in a fenced-in pen over the weekend.
Smiling Hill Farm and Hillside Lumber says Ava was found dead during the Sunday morning feeding. The Portland Press Herald reports the farm is offering a $1,000 reward for the identification and arrest of the shooter.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Business
Business
Capella Tower in Minneapolis sold for $255 million
The price is one of the highest paid for a Twin Cities office building.
Variety
US companies distance themselves from NRA as pressure mounts
U.S. companies are taking a closer look at investments, co-branding deals and other ties to the gun industry and its public face, the National Rifle Association, after the latest school massacre.
Business
The Latest: BB&T reports services are returning
The Latest on the BB&T service outage (all times local):
National
Walker tax cut, Lincoln Hills closure plan in jeopardy
Republican Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald threw cold water on a couple of Gov. Scott Walker's top priorities Friday, saying he was cut out of negotiations between the governor and Assembly on a tax cut deal and juvenile justice overhaul.
National
Lawmakers battle over bill to prevent breaching of dams
Three Republican U.S. House members are criticizing Democratic Sen. Patty Murray and other lawmakers for opposing their legislation that would prevent the breaching of four dams on the Snake River to restore endangered salmon runs.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.