WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Police in Florida need help finding a little monkey that was stolen from the Palm Beach Zoo.
Zoo spokeswoman Naki Carter announced Tuesday that 12-year-old Kali, a rare Goeldi's monkey, was taken from her enclosure on Monday. A zookeeper discovered the monkey missing during early morning rounds, and then saw that the mesh had been cut open.
Police are seeking help identifying a person seen in surveillance video walking along the zoo's perimeter early Monday.
Goeldi's monkeys, also known as callimicos, are naturally from the Amazon. Zoo president Margo McKnight said they are "increasingly sought after for the illegal pet trade."
Officials say Kali has a microchip, weighs around 1 pound (0.45 kilogram) and requires a specialized diet as well as anti-inflammatory medicine.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.