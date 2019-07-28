DAYTON, Ohio — Police say a school bus and an SUV crashed in Ohio, injuring at least five children and three adults.
Dayton police said the crash was reported around 4:30 p.m. Saturday. They say some of those injured were taken to a hospital. There was no report on the severity of any of the injuries.
Police didn't immediately release any details on what caused the crash.
Dayton Fire Capt. Aaron Chaney said about 20 students were aboard the Dayton Public Schools bus at the time of the crash. It wasn't clear how many people were in the SUV.
Messages were left Sunday for police and Dayton Public Schools officials.
