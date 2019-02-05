MINNEAPOLIS — Minneapolis police say the driver of a school bus was shot following an apparent crash.

Police spokesman John Elder says a suspect is in custody and the driver's injuries are not life-threatening. The incident happened Tuesday afternoon on Interstate 35W south of the city. It's unclear if children were on the bus at the time of the shooting, but Elder says there were no other injuries.

Elder says the driver is contracted for the Minneapolis school district.

Police had no immediate details on the crash prior to the shooting.