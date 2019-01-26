BEAVER DAM, Wis. — Authorities say a 46-year-old woman was driving drunk when she collided with a Dodge County Sheriff's Office squad car.
WITI-TV reports that a Dodge County deputy was stopped to help a disabled semitrailer early Saturday morning when the woman rear-ended the squad car while the deputy was inside of the vehicle.
The woman sustained minor injuries and was treated at the scene by paramedics. The deputy was not hurt.
Authorities say the woman was arrested for operating while intoxicated and inattentive driving. She was transported to the Dodge County Detention Facility and was placed on a 12-hour hold for the OWI.
