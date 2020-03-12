Minneapolis police on Thursday continued their search for a man who they say broke into a Whittier neighborhood apartment and Tasered a woman inside before fleeing.

The incident unfolded about 11:10 p.m., when the suspect entered an apartment building in the 2600 block of S. 3rd Avenue and attacked the woman, 53, with a Taser, officials say. They said the woman’s boyfriend interrupted the attack and confronted the suspect, eventually chasing the man away, officials said. No description was given of the suspect who was gone before police arrived.

A police report described the incident as a “burglary of dwelling,” without offering a motive.

The incident comes amid mounting community anxiety about a series of unsolved sexual assaults and attempted sexual assaults of young women in the Marcy-Holmes and Dinkytown neighborhoods, which police suspect may have been carried out by the same man. Earlier this week, police called a news conference to release sketches of the suspect and ask for the public’s help in identifying him. Officials said it wasn’t immediately clear whether Tuesday’s attack fit the pattern of the other crimes.

A reward is being offered through CrimeStoppers for any information leading to the arrest and prosecution of the suspected serial rapist.

Anyone with information about the rape suspect is urged to call the Police Department’s anonymous tip line at 612-692-8477.