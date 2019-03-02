NEW YORK — A teenager has been charged with opening fire on a crowded New York City street, sending several people running for cover.
A video circulated by the New York Police Department showed bystanders including a little girl running as the gunman fired several shots in the Bronx on Feb. 22. No one was hit by the gunfire.
Police say 16-year-old Edgar Garcia was arrested Friday and is suspected of being the gunman in the video.
Police say Garcia was aiming at another man who was down the block.
Garcia faces charges including attempted murder, criminal use of a firearm and reckless endangerment. It's not clear if he has and attorney who can speak for him.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Nation
Nation
New Jersey high school students find it's never too late to seek justice
The Hightstown High School Advanced Placement government and politics class set out to make sure details of the long-ago cases were not hidden forever.
Outdoors
U.S. sells leasing rights to land that is home to sage grouse
Conservationists say birds are at "tremendous risk."
Variety
Big crowds cheer kick off of Alaska's famed Iditarod race
Big crowds converged on Alaska's largest city Saturday as hundreds of dogs and their humans kicked off the 47th running of the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog race with a ceremonial sprint along snow-heaped streets.
National
The Latest: Stephon Clark's mom said decision 'is not right'
The Latest on the decision by a prosecutor not to charge the police officers who shot an unarmed black man last year (all times local):
National
2 Sacramento cops who shot Stephon Clark won't face charges
The two Sacramento police officers whose fatal shooting of an unarmed black man last year prompted nationwide protests will not face criminal charges, prosecutors announced Saturday.