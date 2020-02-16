LAKE TOMAHAWK, Wis. — A 52-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of drunken driving after striking at least 13 vehicles in the town of Lake Tomahawk, according to the Oneida County Sheriff's Office.
Robert Allen Johnson, of m Thunder Bay, Ontario, was issued several citationfor the Friday night incident, s including reckless endangerment, unsafe lane deviation and operating a motor vehicle under the influence , WSAW- TV reported.
The vehicles were all unoccupied and parked.
Authorities say Johnson posted bond of more than $7,000 and was released from custody. He is expected to make his initial court appearance Monday.
