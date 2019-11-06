LONDON — Police in London say several people were injured when a small portion of a theater's ceiling collapsed during a performance in London's West End.
Emergency services were called to Piccadilly Theatre on Wednesday night after part of the ceiling crashed down into the auditorium during a performance of Arthur Miller's "Death of a Salesman." The play stars American actor Wendell Pierce.
London's Metropolitan Police say that "a few" people suffered minor injuries and that emergency services remained on scene.
Journalist Martin George says there were screams coming from the audience as part of the ceiling came crashing down. He says that afterward "everyone got up and streamed down the stairs."
