DUNCAN, Oklahoma — Local media are reporting that several people have been injured in a shooting at a Walmart store in Oklahoma.
Fox 25 TV reports that police say three people were shot and wounded Monday morning at the store in Duncan, Oklahoma.
A dispatcher tells The Associated Press that "everyone is at the scene."
