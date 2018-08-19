A woman is suspected of stealing a puppy from a vehicle parked outside a Goodwill store in Chaska, and authorities are hoping surveillance photos will help them recover the dog and make an arrest.

Goldy, described by his owner as a mini Labradoodle, was taken from the car while parked outside the wholesale Goodwill store Friday afternoon just off Lyman Boulevard, police said.

Along with images posted on Facebook of the woman in the store, police also released photos of a dark Volkswagen Jetta associated with the woman and pictures of the dog as well.

"Please help! His family is heartbroken & needs him back home!" reads a small poster on a store entrance in the community.

Brette and Matt Hermann, of Victoria, said on Facebook that Goldy had on a blue collar and University of Minnesota tag with his name and the family's phone number on it. The family is offering a $500 reward for Goldy's safe return.

Some commenters on Facebook and Twitter have speculated that the woman actually "rescued" the dog from the car on an afternoon when temperatures ranged from 79 to 83 degrees. However, police are treating this case as a theft.

This woman is suspected of stealing a dog from a car parked outside a Goodwill store in Chaska.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to call law enforcement at 952-361-1231.