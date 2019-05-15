Police say prospects are grim for a 16-year-old boy who was shot in the head after dark Tuesday in a north Minneapolis gas station parking lot.

No arrests have been made in the shooting, which has the teen fighting for his life at North Memorial Health Hospital in Robbinsdale, police said.

Responding officers rendered medical aid to the teen for his "grave injuries" before he was taken to the hospital in an ambulance, according to a statement released by police barely three hours after the gunfire at the Full Stop gas station and convenience store in the 1800 block of Lowry Avenue N.

The teen was identified by his mother as Caleb Livingston, whose family lives in north Minneapolis. She otherwise declined to comment about the shooting.

"Right now, we don't have any answers besides please send prayers for him," said Jennifer LeMay. "We need another miracle getting through tonight. Caleb hasn't stopped fighting, and neither have we."

LeMay also appealed for the public to "please give our family time to remain focused on Caleb and his recovery" and also requested for "live videos [from the scene Monday night] to stop being shared. He does have younger siblings."

Police said that Livingston arrived at the gas station in a vehicle with other people.

ShotSpotter technology in the area recorded eight rounds being fired about 9:20 p.m., according to emergency dispatch audio.

"One shot in the head," the dispatcher disclosed to officers. Police located shell casings outside on the east side of the business, the dispatch audio added.

The suspected shooter, described as 15 to 20 years old and wearing all back, ran west on Lowry, the dispatch audio disclosed.

The shots came from across a street bordering the gas station and struck Livingston as he stood near the gas pumps, according to police.

Police on the scene also had suspicions about a car that quickly left the scene heading north on Logan Avenue, according to dispatch.

Officers spoke to several people who were in the area about what they might have seen or heard. Other officers and investigators surveyed the scene for further clues while crime lab personnel collected potential evidence.

Anyone with information is urged to call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Tips may also be submitted at www.CrimeStoppersMN.org. All tips are anonymous, and information leading to an arrest may be eligible for a reward.

Star Tribune staff writer Libor Jany contributed to this report.