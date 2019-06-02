Six people overdosed at a home late Saturday at a home South St. Paul, with most of them unconscious and not breathing at one point, police said Sunday.

The incident occurred shortly before 10:30 p.m. at a house in the 200 block of Bircher Avenue, said Police Chief Bill Messerich.

All were hospitalized, and no fatalities have been reported, Messerich said.

“At this time we believe the cause was an accidental overdose from an unknown substance,” the chief said.

“The vast majority” were unconscious and not breathing when officers arrived, Police Sgt. Cory Slifko told KSTP-TV, Channel 5.