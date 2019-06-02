Six people overdosed at a home late Saturday at a home South St. Paul, with most of them unconscious and not breathing at one point, police said Sunday.
The incident occurred shortly before 10:30 p.m. at a house in the 200 block of Bircher Avenue, said Police Chief Bill Messerich.
All were hospitalized, and no fatalities have been reported, Messerich said.
“At this time we believe the cause was an accidental overdose from an unknown substance,” the chief said.
“The vast majority” were unconscious and not breathing when officers arrived, Police Sgt. Cory Slifko told KSTP-TV, Channel 5.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
North Metro 60 days in jail for teen driver who was on phone, killed Blaine officer and wife in crash
More from Star Tribune
North Metro 60 days in jail for teen driver who was on phone, killed Blaine officer and wife in crash
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Local
South Metro
Police say many left not breathing from suspected overdosing at S. St. Paul home
All were hospitalized; no deaths have been reported.
South Metro
Freak crash southwest of Twin Cities kills vacationing couple on motorcycle
Tractor driver held responsible for Saturday's crash caused another fatal wreck less than two years ago, according to the State Patrol.
North Metro
Blaine teen struggles in lake's deeper water, drowns
The incident occurred in Coon Lake, to the northwest of the Carlos Avery State Wildlife Management Area.
Local
3 shot outside theater on Milwaukee's east side
Police say three people were shot outside the Miramar Theatre on Milwaukee's east side, and the shooter is still at large.
Variety
Cell tower project underway on Wisconsin tribe's reservation
A Native American tribe in Wisconsin is starting construction on a cell tower that's part of a multibillion-dollar effort to build a nationwide public safety broadband network to improve emergency communications.