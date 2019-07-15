ATHENS, Greece — Police say a Greek man has been detained for questioning in the killing of an American scientist on the island of Crete.

Authorities said the 27-year-old man held Monday was one of 10 people interviewed over the weekend for the investigation of Suzanne Eaton's slaying.

Eaton, a 59-year-old molecular biologist, was attending a conference on Crete when she went missing on July 2. Her body was found a week ago.

A coroner has said her death resulted from a criminal act but not provided details.

Homicide detectives traveled from Athens to the island to head the investigation.

Eaton was from California but living and working in Germany when she was killed.