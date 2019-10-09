Police in Alaska say a man is in custody after videos were found on a digital memory card depicting a woman being assaulted and killed.
Anchorage police say a caller last week reported finding the card on a city street.
They believe human remains found along a highway earlier this month are those of the woman depicted in the videos.
Authorities are working to identify the woman and her manner of death.
Police say they obtained a warrant for the arrest of 48-year-old Brian Steven Smith on a murder charge and arrested him Tuesday at an Anchorage airport.
Court records did not list an attorney for Smith.
