MOGADISHU, Somalia — A police officer says a car bomb has detonated at a security checkpoint in Somalia's capital, killing at least five people.
Capt. Mohamed Hussein says the blast targeted a tax collection center during the morning rush hour in Mogadishu as Somalia returns to work after its weekend.
There is no immediate claim of responsibility for the blast. However, the al-Qaida-linked al-Shabaab group often carries out such attacks.
