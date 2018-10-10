DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Police in Bahrain say four people have been killed and some 20 others were injured when a building collapsed in the island kingdom.
The Interior Ministry said that an "old building" collapsed Tuesday in Salmaniya, a neighborhood of Bahrain's capital, Manama.
The two-story residential building reportedly housed foreign laborers.
Police said the injuries were "medium and serious," without elaborating, and that 60 rescuers with firetrucks and ambulances responded.
The police updated the casualty figures Wednesday on Twitter, saying that three bodies were retrieved at the site, while one victim died at a hospital.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From World
World
Defeated Maldives president challenges election result
The outgoing president of the Maldives filed a complaint with police on Wednesday challenging the results of last month's presidential election, in which he was defeated by the opposition candidate.
World
Woman who spent $21M at Harrods fights UK wealth order
A woman from Azerbaijan who spent 16 million pounds ($21 million) at luxury London department store Harrods over the course of a decade is the first target of a British power to seize money from people who can't explain the origins of their wealth.
World
Video shows suspects in Saudi writer's disappearance
Surveillance footage aired by Turkish media on Wednesday purports to show a team of Saudis arriving in Istanbul the day Jamal Khashoggi went missing, a black van leaving the Saudi Consulate after he entered, and the team checking out and departing the country later that night.
World
50 people dead in overnight bus crash in western Kenya
At least 50 people were killed when their bus left the road, rolled down a slope and crashed in western Kenya, an official said Wednesday, with the roof of the bus ripped off.
World
Rohingya teen dreams of higher ed from squalid refugee camp
At an age when many young Rohingya women have children, Rahima Akter has other plans.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.