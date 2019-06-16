WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — Police are investigating the fatal shootings of four family members whose bodies were found in their Iowa home.
The Des Moines Register reports that the bodies were discovered Saturday morning by relatives who were staying with the family at the home in West Des Moines.
A police news release identifies the victims as 44-year-old Lavanya Sunkara, 41-year-old Chandrasekhar Sunkara, and two boys aged 15 and 10 years.
West Des Moines police Sgt. Dan Wade says there is no threat to the community and investigators are trying to determine exactly what happened.
Real estate records indicate the family has owned the home since March.
