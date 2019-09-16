KINSHASA, Congo — Police in Congo say 36 people are missing after a boat sank on the Congo River east of the capital, Kinshasa.
The national police said Sunday that about 76 people were rescued after the accident near the Mambutuka locality about 80 kilometers (49 miles) outside Kinshasa.
The boat had been traveling from Balibambi in Mai-Ndombe province to the capital.
The cause of the accident is not immediately known. Boats in the vast nation of Congo are usually overloaded with passengers and cargo, and official manifests don't include all those aboard.
The overcrowding makes it common for boats to capsize.
Road infrastructure in the vast Central African nation is often poor.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From World
World
The Latest: EU: No concrete Brexit proposals from UK
The Latest on Brexit (all times local):
World
Israeli PM vows to annex 'all the settlements' in West Bank
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed Monday to annex "all the settlements" in the West Bank, including an enclave deep in the heart of the largest Palestinian city, in a last-ditch move that appeared aimed at shoring up nationalist support the day before a do-over election.
World
The Latest: Germany sees no need to open its oil reserves
The Latest on tensions in the Persian Gulf and the fallout after weekend attack by Iran-backed Yemeni rebels on major oil sites in Saudi Arabia (all times local):
World
EU probes Belgian tax deals with multinationals
The European Commission is investigating tax schemes that Belgium has set up with 39 multinational companies.
World
Australian leader preps for US trip featuring state dinner
Australia's prime minister said on Monday his upcoming official trip to the U.S. will include visits to New York, Chicago and Ohio, in addition to a state dinner at the White House.