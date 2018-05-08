DETROIT — Police say a 3-year-old Detroit boy is in critical condition after accidentally shooting himself with a gun.
The boy's parents rushed him to a hospital Tuesday. He was being treated for stomach wounds. Police spokeswoman Holly Lowe says the father was arrested while prosecutors review possible charges against both parents.
Lowe says the boy apparently was playing with the gun when it fired. The parents had initially reported that the shot came from outside the home. But Lowe says investigators knocked down that story.
The Wayne County prosecutor's office regularly files charges in shootings involving guns that are accessible to kids.
