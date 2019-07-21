MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police say two men have died in a crash after running a red light.
Police say two people in an eastbound car on West Good Hope Road collided with a northbound car that failed to stop at a red light just after 11:30 p.m. Saturday. Both people in the northbound car were killed, while the two people in the eastbound car sustained non-life-threatening injuries.
Police say they were a 42-year-old man and a 30-year-old man, and were both from Milwaukee. Their names were not immediately released.
