MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee authorities are investigating what appear to be two weather-related deaths.
The Journal Sentinel reports that both of the victims were discovered on Friday. A 63-year-old woman was found about 6:45 a.m. in a scorched trailer where police believed she was using her gas stove for heat. Investigators say it appears a hot oven may have ignited an adjacent cabinet and created a tremendous amount of smoke.
Later in the day a 56-year-old man was found frozen in his yard.
Authorities have not determined a cause of death for either person. Autopsies are planned for Monday.
