SAUK CITY, Wis. — Police say a mother and her adult son found dead in their Sauk City home died of natural causes.
The State Journal reports authorities say 63-year-old David Fass died first and 88-year-old Margaret Fass died just days later because her son her sole caregiver. Their bodies were found Sunday after neighbors called police to check on their welfare.
Police say a time of death has not been determined.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Local
Local
Wisconsin officials worry farmers may turn to risky lenders
Wisconsin agriculture officials are concerned that farmers might be tempted by quick access loans and credit cards as many take on more debt this year.
Local
Johnson Controls accused of failing to report pollution
A Wisconsin company failed to report the release of hazardous materials at a property in Marinette that resulted in some residents unknowingly drinking contaminated water for years, the state Department of Natural Resources said.
Local
C Line rapid bus launches today between Mpls. and Brooklyn Center
Metro Transit's first electric buses will link Mpls., Brooklyn Center.
Minneapolis
'It's about the kids': Longest-serving principal in Minneapolis schools retires
Ray Aponte has been a principal in the Minneapolis Public Schools for 25 years.
National
Was losing Amazon HQ bid good for Minnesota's fiscal health?
In a bid to lure Amazon's second headquarters to the Land of 10,000 Lakes, Minnesota pledged to give the company a bustling business community, lots of smart workers and a great quality of life for them.