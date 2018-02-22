ATLANTA — Police in Atlanta believe an unknown suspect randomly picked targets in separate shootings that injured two drivers, causing one of them to crash.
Atlanta police Capt. Andrew Senzer tells news outlets the victims in the Thursday morning shooting don't know each other, but both recall seeing a silver SUV.
Police say a man was shot several times on Interstate 20. Another driver was shot in the neck about 4 miles (6 kilometers) away, causing him to lose control of his vehicle, which overturned.
Senzer described both victims as stable at Grady Memorial Hospital, but their exact conditions weren't immediately known.
He says police currently have limited details about the suspect.
