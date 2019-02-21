DOVER, Del. — Delaware State Police say they're reviewing a traffic stop in which a trooper is seen on cellphone video pulling a gun on the driver.

Forty-year-old Mack Buckley of Lincoln captured the Feb. 14 encounter on video and posted it on Facebook.

The trooper opened the car door after Buckley refused a command to get out of the car. The officer then drew his gun after Buckley continued to resist.

Buckley is charged with resisting arrest, driving at an unreasonable speed, and failure to have insurance identification and registration. An arraignment is scheduled for March 18.

Court records show Buckley has an arrest record dating to 1999, with convictions for DUI, drug possession, maintaining a vehicle for keeping drugs, criminal impersonation and carrying a concealed deadly weapon.