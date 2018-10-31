MIAMI — Authorities have determined that a suspicious package at the headquarters of the Miami-Dade Democratic Party is not dangerous.
FBI Special Agent Michael Leverock confirmed Wednesday afternoon that the package was no threat.
Earlier Wednesday, television images showed a Miami Police Department bomb squad truck and several other police vehicles outside the building. At least one street was blocked off, but there did not appear to be an evacuation.
The police response came less than a week after 56-year-old Cesar Sayoc was arrested in South Florida on charges that he sent improvised explosive devices to prominent Democrats, critics of President Donald Trump and media outlets.
