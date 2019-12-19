OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma City police said Thursday they were responding to reports of a shooting at a mall, but it's not clear if any shots were fired.
A police spokesman said one person was injured but could not confirm whether it was from a gunshot.
Police said in a tweet they were working a shooting call at Penn Square Mall and advised people to avoid the mall.
Video from the scene showed a heavy police presence in the parking lot.
