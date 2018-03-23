KIEL, Wis. — Police say a report of gunshots at a high school in the eastern Wisconsin community of Kiel (KEEL) turned out to be false and that all students and staff are safe.
Authorities say a staff member of Kiel High School reported hearing gunshots outside the building shortly before 7 a.m. Friday, prompting a heavy law enforcement response. Witnesses said officers could be seen going inside the high school with guns drawn. Classes were canceled as a result, and buses were re-routed to New Holstein's bus garage.
Kiel Police Chief Dave Funkhouser said at a news conference that there was no evidence of a shooter at the school. Police earlier this week had investigated rumors of a potential shooting at the school planned for Friday, but later said their investigation had not produced any credible information to validate the rumored threat.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.