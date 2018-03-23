KIEL, Wis. — Police say a report of gunshots at a high school in the eastern Wisconsin community of Kiel (KEEL) turned out to be false and that all students and staff are safe.

Authorities say a staff member of Kiel High School reported hearing gunshots outside the building shortly before 7 a.m. Friday, prompting a heavy law enforcement response. Witnesses said officers could be seen going inside the high school with guns drawn. Classes were canceled as a result, and buses were re-routed to New Holstein's bus garage.

Kiel Police Chief Dave Funkhouser said at a news conference that there was no evidence of a shooter at the school. Police earlier this week had investigated rumors of a potential shooting at the school planned for Friday, but later said their investigation had not produced any credible information to validate the rumored threat.