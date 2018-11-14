DETROIT — Detroit police are hunting for a 69-year-old registered sex offender who they believe fatally shot an unarmed security guard and a woman, after attempting to rape another woman at the senior housing complex where he lives.
Chief James Craig says the suspect and a 30-year-old woman were using cocaine at the Phillip Sims Senior Housing complex Tuesday night when he tried to sexually assault her. The woman pulled a fire alarm and fled. Firefighters arrived but left after finding no fire.
Craig says the suspect then shot a 50-year-old security guard and a 66-year-old female resident who "wasn't even looking" at him.
Craig says it's unclear what happened after the alarm to trigger the shooting.
He fled in a dark blue 2001 Chrysler Town and Country minivan with Tennessee plates.
