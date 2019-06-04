PROVO, Utah — A puppy is recovering after getting trapped in a moving garbage truck with her owner.
Provo Police Sgt. Nisha King said Tuesday officers rescued the puppy and her 43-year-old owner earlier that morning after they got caught by the truck's compactor mechanism. The unidentified man and puppy were sleeping in a dumpster when the truck collected and compacted the bin's contents with them still inside.
The driver stopped the machine after hearing the man call for help. He sustained minor injuries. Authorities said they believe the puppy to be a pit bull-Labrador mix around 8 weeks old.
King said the puppy was not hurt and has been transported to a local shelter.
